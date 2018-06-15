Kenyans join their Muslims brothers to celebrate Eid Ul-fitr

Thousands of Muslims across the country joined the rest of the world in marking Eid Ul-fitr amid messages of peace and tolerance.

The Muslim faithful braved the cold weather in marking the end of the holy month of Ramadhan at the Sir Ali grounds in Nairobi.

The young, the old all coming together to celebrate Eid-UlFitr amid messages of peace.

National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale was among the faithful taking the chance to support the ongoing war on graft.

In Mombasa, Muslim faithful congregated at various open grounds to signify the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

At the Ronald Ngala Primary School grounds, former Chief Kadhi Sheikh Kassim urged Muslims to pray for peace and unity among Kenyans of different religious backgrounds even as he condemned the resurgence of criminal activities among the youth.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho called on political leaders to unite for the sake of national development.

And in Transzoia County, Imam Hussein Omar of the Kitale Jumia Mosque urged Muslims to serve as an example in the fight against corruption.

In Bungoma, hundreds of muslim faithful converged at the Jamia Mosque in Bungoma to celebrate Eid-ul-fitr.

In Isiolo, needy families received foodstuff donation ahead of the festivities, courtesy of Mombasa county Governor Ali Hassan Joho.