Kenyans have commended the multi-agency security team for the prompt response to the Dusit -2 attack.

In various Social media platforms, they said the response that came under 15 minutes was swift.

They said the neutralization of the attackers was well coordinated with rescue efforts also being undertaken with precision.

The Media Council of Kenya, however, cautioned Media houses against giving information that may aid the attackers, sentiments also shared by the Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet and Statehouse.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi is among politicians who have hailed that gallant soldiers.

“I also wish to hail the Kenya Police and other security agencies for their swift intervention and spirited effort to evacuate the victims and to save lives. You have once again placed your lives on the line to save other lives. I hail your courageous commitment to service and pray for your own safety and security as you go about this difficult service to your nation and to fellow citizens. May God protect you too, and your families” he said in a statement.

Others are Governors Ann Waiguru, Mike Sonko, Mwangi wa Iria, several Senators and MPs.

The international community has also ralled behind Kenya witn messages of encouragement.

The African Union has condemned attack. “The Chairperson of the Commission stresses that this cowardly attack, once again, underlines the imperative for renewed and reinvigorated efforts to combat terrorism throughout the continent. He commends the swift response by the security forces of Kenya and expresses the solidarity of the AU with the government and people of Kenya”.

Here are some of the messages trending with the hashtag #WeShallOvercome.

Grosvenor building – all in floors 1-5 rescued. If you have info of anyone still there share with numbers provided by @DCI_Kenya . Very good news #WeShallOvercome — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) January 16, 2019