Kenyans have commended the multi-agency security team for the prompt response to the Dusit -2 attack.
In various Social media platforms, they said the response that came under 15 minutes was swift.
They said the neutralization of the attackers was well coordinated with rescue efforts also being undertaken with precision.
The Media Council of Kenya, however, cautioned Media houses against giving information that may aid the attackers, sentiments also shared by the Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet and Statehouse.
ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi is among politicians who have hailed that gallant soldiers.
“I also wish to hail the Kenya Police and other security agencies for their swift intervention and spirited effort to evacuate the victims and to save lives. You have once again placed your lives on the line to save other lives. I hail your courageous commitment to service and pray for your own safety and security as you go about this difficult service to your nation and to fellow citizens. May God protect you too, and your families” he said in a statement.
Others are Governors Ann Waiguru, Mike Sonko, Mwangi wa Iria, several Senators and MPs.
The international community has also ralled behind Kenya witn messages of encouragement.
The African Union has condemned attack. “The Chairperson of the Commission stresses that this cowardly attack, once again, underlines the imperative for renewed and reinvigorated efforts to combat terrorism throughout the continent. He commends the swift response by the security forces of Kenya and expresses the solidarity of the AU with the government and people of Kenya”.
Here are some of the messages trending with the hashtag #WeShallOvercome.
Grosvenor building – all in floors 1-5 rescued. If you have info of anyone still there share with numbers provided by @DCI_Kenya . Very good news #WeShallOvercome
— Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) January 16, 2019
We commend the courage of Kenyan security services actively working to end the attack. The U.S. Mission is in close communication with Kenyan authorities and is providing assistance. All Mission personnel are safe and we stand ready to assist U.S. citizens in need. 2/2
— Ambassador Bob Godec (@BobGodec) January 15, 2019
We mourn lives lost, injury & destruction.
We pray for strength for all affected. May they be showered with grace.
We honour all responders – security, emergency, civilian. Thank you ?#KENYA will NOT be cowed.
We shall grow stronger.#WeShallOvercome
We always do.
?????? pic.twitter.com/QdRqrnAHhg
— Julie Gichuru (@JulieGichuru) January 16, 2019
Maximum respect to all our security officers and the armed civilians who joined in the rescue mission at Riverside. When many of us went to bed, you were still risking your own lives to rescue fellow Kenyans.#RiversideAttack
— Samuel Chege Maina (@SamCMaina) January 16, 2019
We won't and shouldn't bow down just as we won't sacrifice our happiness and freedoms nor suspend our daily hustles to the fear of the unknown. We must resist.@citizentvkenya #WeShallOvercome
— Gov Mwangi Wa Iria (@MwangiWaIria) January 15, 2019
When the sunrises ,we must come out of our homes with our heads high. We must carry our flags in hand , on our cars and drape them in all buildings to show to the cowardly terrorists that we fear no evil and we are unbwogable .Mkenya Daima . ??????????????????????????
— Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) January 15, 2019
Meanwhile, The New York Times was Tuesday on the receiving end from Kenyans who took issue with it for publishing insensitive images.
This forced its incoming Bureau Chief for East Africa Freytas Tamura to apologise in what she stated in her twitter handle, as causing anger and anguish over the photos that were published with their reporting.
KOT under the hashtag #SomeoneTellNYtimes reacted almost immediately suspending the New York Times Twitter Account for not operating within its rules.
CCTV footage on the Dusit attack has in the meantime emerged showing four assailants making their way into the complex.