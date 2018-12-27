Kenyans still confident in Uhuru’s efforts in fight against corruption

A new opinion poll by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) shows majority of Kenyans have high confidence in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s efforts to end corruption in the country.

The surveys shows that the president has the highest approval rating at 76 percent followed by the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) Noordin Haji at 69, director of criminal investigations -DCI George Kinoti at 65 and Judiciary at 53 percent.

The police is trailing the pack at 25 per cent in public confidence. The Judiciary’s low rating is mainly due to the duration taken to conclude corruption cases.

According to the survey, Kenyans want to see conclusive action on corruption cases with those found guilty jailed.

Concerning the political climate, the report says at least half of Kenyans feel the political climate and security situation have improved.

Further, the researchers believe that perception of hardship by Kenyans in 2018 can be attributed to passing of some laws that tightened economic measures.

On education, the study findings show that an overwhelming majority at 91 percent are either very satisfied or satisfied with the management of Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

The survey was conducted across the country, between 19th and 21st December 2018, with a sample size of 1,267 in rural and urban areas.