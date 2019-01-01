Kenyans throng churches, recreational centers to usher New Year

It was celebrations of a kind as Kenyans gathered to celebrate the New Year.

While some chose to celebrate the New Year in churches and other places of worship, others opted for recreational centers where they danced the night away in style.

In Nairobi, throngs of revelers cheered and shouted out as fireworks lit the skies from various spots to signal the beginning of a brand New Year.

Residents of Nairobi upbeat that year 2019 will be a fruitful year.

At the Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu Bishop Edward Mwai was optimistic that the New Year will bring good tidings to the country, sentiments that appeared to resonate with other religious leaders.

At the County Community Interdenominational Church in Ruiru, the faithful gathered to usher the New Year amid renewed optimism that 2019 will bring in good tidings.

At the green sports garden in Ruiru, it was a crowd of humanity as families took out their loved ones to the celebrate the new year with manager Samuel Mwanda saying the facility was full to capacity by 9pm.

And it was jubilation in Mwingi immediately the clock ticked to 12:00 AM with Christians gathering in churches to celebrate the new year.