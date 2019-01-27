Kenyans urged to remain vigilant after explosion in Nairobi

Written By: Hunja Macharia
283

KBC_Facebook-728x90

The police now want Kenyans to step up their levels of alertness regarding their surroundings and provide information immediately to the police if the observe anything out of the ordinary.

This comes in the wake of the attack at Dusit Hotel and the latest explosion along Latema Road in Nairobi in which two persons suffered slight injuries.

Also Read  Dusit terror suspects to know fate Tuesday

In a statement to media houses, the police has further advised Hotel operators to obtain full details of their clients and urged restaurant operators to step up levels of alertness and security in their establishments.

“We are also calling on shopping  mall operators as well as ushers at all houses of worship, educational institutions, and all other public places to frisk all persons entering their premises and  promptly notify the Police should they detect anything unusual for action.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

PSV operators have also been asked to monitor the behavior of their passengers and be wary of persons who may board with luggage and thereafter attempt to alight without it.

Also Read  President Kenyatta urges anti-graft agencies to collaborate more

“We also wish to inform the public that whilst we have stepped up alertness on our highways, all Police Commanders have been instructed to apply to a court of law for forfeiture of any vehicle found with illegal immigrants and any form of contraband.” Says the police.

Also Read  Kenyan Muslims angry over ruling on wearing hijab in schools
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Hunja Macharia

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR