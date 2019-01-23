The National Land Commission has under-performed in addressing land matters in the country, the latest survey has revealed.

A survey conducted late last year by the Land Development and Governance Institute-LDGI found that a majority of Kenyans are dissatisfied with the service delivery of the land commission, six years since its inception.

30 percent of the 744 respondents from 29 counties, conducted between 29th October and 14th November, 2018, said they were unable to access information on land raising questions on transparency and accountability.

The report shows that only four percent of Kenyans have accessed online land service transactions, with over 94 percent of Kenyans remaining unaware of the automated digital service.

Speaking Wednesday when he released the report in a Nairobi hotel, LDGI Director Dr. Mwenda Makathimo noted that 50 percent of Kenyans are satisfied with the timeliness of transacting land matters while another half is of contrary view.

Dr. Makithamo also noted that the cost of service is a burden to Kenyans due to an upsurge of brokers who have taken over land matters at a fee.

The LDGI now says that as the current National Land Commission team exits the office, critical and robust measures should be put in place to safeguard transparency and accountability.

The tenure of the nine-member team led by Muhammad Swazuri ends on February 19,2019, after the mandatory six-year term.

The commission has time and again hit headlines over corruption allegations, especially concerning compulsory acquisition and compensation for land.

Late last year, real estate stakeholders from Kiambu County have lauded the move by the lands ministry to digitize all the lands records.

Wezesha Real estate company Director John Mwanu says the development has made it easy for Kenyans to acquire their title deeds within a short period.

The government embarked on digitization of the 57 land registries across the country which has been keeping manual records since 1895 as it sought to improve efficiency, boost government revenues and secure land documents.

