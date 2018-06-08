Kenya’s Kiyeng triumphs at 2018 IAAF Diamond League

Former World and All Africa Games 3000m steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng once again stamped her authority over reigning World champion Emma Coburn to emerge victorious at the fifth leg of the 2018 IAAF Diamond League in Oslo, Norway.

Kenya’s Hyvin Kiyeng triumphed once again over World champion Emma Coburn at the fifth leg of the 2018 IAAF Diamond League.

Coburn pushed hard towards the line, but Kiyeng held on to win the race in 9 minutes 09.63 seconds.

The victory followed up her win in Rome last week and in the process bagging eight Diamond League points on offer.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Daisy Jepkemei followed the pair home to finish third in the race. World 1,500m champion Elijah Manangoi registered his first win of the season after cruising to victory in the men’s Dream Mile in three minutes 56.95 seconds.

He beat Moroccan Sadik Mikhou who came in second while Ethiopian Tolasa Terasa completed the podium.

In the women’s 100m Murielle Ahoure of Ivory Coast took top honors ahead of Dina Asher-Smith of Britain and Michelle-Lee of Trinidad and Tobago who came in second and third, respectively.