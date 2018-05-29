Cotton farmers in Kericho County are set to benefit from a partnership between the county government and Rivatex East Africa Limited.

The deal will see cotton farmers in the county directly deliver their produce to the textile company as well as get regular training aimed at equipping them with best farming practices to boost production.

Cotton production has remained below the national demand due to unstable prices and high cost of production.

The country produces an average of 25,000 bales against a demand of 200,000 bales, with the deficit covered through imports from neighboring countries of Uganda and Tanzania and from the Far East.

Governor Chepkwony says the partnership will play a major role in enhancing manufacturing which is a key pillar in the Big Four Agenda.

Kenya is benefiting from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) market via using apparel raw materials sourced through a window provided in the pact in which enterprises producing for export are allowed to import raw materials from other eligible countries.