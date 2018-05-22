Kericho Zoo’s Sammy Okoth named Coach of the Month

Kericho Zoo FC head coach Sammy Okoth is the SJAK/KPL Coach of the Month Award recipient for the month April.

Okoth guided the Kericho based outfit to victories over Posta Rangers, Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz. Zoo also picked a point against AFC Leopards with whom they drew 2-2 and Bandari FC.

The club only lost one game in the month of April against Wazito FC. Okoth believes they have the ability to push for a top 10 finish at the end of the season but this is likely to be hampered by a persistent cash crunch at the club.

The fine run helped the club climb out of relegation zone and currently lies in 15th position on the 18 team standings they next play Mathare United on Sunday at Machakos County Stadium.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards chairperson Dan Mule has confirmed that the club will offload several players during next month’s transfer window.

Ingwe is set to bolster its playing unit once the window swings open on 1st of next month and a number of current players will pave way for new arrivals.

According to Mule, the club will part ways with players who head coach Rodolfo Zapata will recommend for release. Already Eric Bekoe, Collins Okoth and Henry Uche have terminated their contracts with AFC Leopards.

The announcement comes a day after the club expressed its displeasure at the postponement of the Mashemeji Derby by Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa.

The club says preparations for the game against Gor Mahia were already in top gear, and it had already paid for the Bukhungu stadium where the match was initially set to be held.