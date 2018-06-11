Kiambu County elected leaders agree to bury hatchet

Political leaders in Kiambu have declared a truce after a unity meeting convened Monday to end a bitter rivalry between Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu and his Deputy James Nyoro.

The matter exploded on Friday when Deputy President William Ruto toured Kiambu with Governor Waititu accusing his Deputy, area Senator and Woman Rep of conspiring to sabotage him.

The political heat in Kiambu hit fever pitch on Friday during a public function officiated by the Deputy President William Ruto in Kikuyu constituency.

At the heart of the wrangles is the Kiambu alcoholic drinks control act and the rehabilitation programme by the County government with some leaders saying there were no consultations.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Kiambu Senator Kimani wa Matangi however on Monday led all the leaders for a reconciliatory meeting saying the wrangles were threatening development.

And after a four hour closed door meeting in a Nairobi hotel attended by Waititu, Nyoro, the Senator and seven out of the 11 Members of the National Assembly, they announced they have agreed to bury the hatchet and work together.

Waititu and Nyoro downplaying their differences while at the same time lauding the talks

As a result of the truce, the leaders will be holding quarterly meetings to deliberate on crucial matters touching on the county.