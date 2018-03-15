Kibos Sugar Factory faces closure due to pollution

Kibos Sugar Factory is facing closure due to claims of pollution. The National environmental management Authority-NEMA has given the company a 14-day ultimatum to ensure effluents from the company’s operations are properly disposed and dust proof mechanism put in place.

Locals raised the red flag claiming that the factory was discharging effluents into a river serving residents. The local community has also complained about excessive dust emanating from the factory as well as the ongoing construction works at the factory.

They claim that some members of the community and their livestock were mid last year harmed after the factory disposed bargass in an open field.

The Kibos factory’s Director Raju Sighn has however denied the claims, and reads witchhunt in the latest move.

The fast growing multi-million sugar factory has been at constant loggerheads with the local community and NEMA over disposal of effluent from the company.