KICC rolls-out program to support upcoming artists

Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) will host over 200 local artistes to exhibit and sell their work for free at the premise as part of its initiative to support the growing creative art industry in the next one year.

The initiative, dubbed ‘KICC Mini-Art Gallery’, will give upcoming artists an opportunity to showcase their art including photographs, paintings, drawings, illustrations, mosaics and sketches among others, providing them with access to guests, both domestic and international, attending meetings and conferences at the facility.

“Leveraging on KICC’s foot traffic comprising of both domestic and international visitors, we have set aside space in our foyer to support the creative industry by providing an avenue for artists to showcase their talent and promote their art,” said KICC Chief Executive Officer Ms. Nana Gecaga, during a press briefing to formally launch the program.

Under the program, KICC will provide a platform to eight artists (four ladies and four gentlemen) every two weeks to exhibit and sell their work, at no fee.

The best illustration depicting KICC by every artist will be displayed on the first floor of the Centre and meeting rooms. The Art Programme is also part of KICC’s contribution to spurring job creation especially among the youth, who make up a significant proportion of the Kenyan population.

Ms. Gecaga added that the move was part of drawing tourists to appreciate Kenya’s creative industry which has the potential to grow and be a major tourist attraction.

The management of KICC will also connect artists with interested buyers and using short videos assist them to market their art online using its social media assets.

“We are certain the exposure the artists will get through this program will go a long way in promoting their work and giving them growth opportunities. We view this initiative as part of KICC’s contribution to spurring job creation especially among the youth who make up a big percentage of the creative arts.” She concluded.

Through this program, KICC believes that works by little known artists will be seen by thousands of visitors to the country’s largest convention centre.

KICC is the state parastatal mandated to market and position Kenya in terms of Meeting, Incentive, conference and Exhibition (MICE) tourism.

The number of visitors to the centre is expected to grow in the coming months as it hosts major events including the ChinaTrade Week, 5th Agritec Africa International Expo and the Homes and Auto Expo among others.

Artists who wish to be considered can send their application to [email protected] Once they apply, KICC will through an internal process determine successful applicants