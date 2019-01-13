KICD issues alert over fake textbooks

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development has urged head teachers to ensure that textbooks used in schools for the new curriculum, meet the set requirements.

This follows concerns that some books circulating in the market purported to be for the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC), are not approved.

In a statement Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development – KICD director, Dr Julius Jwan said Textbooks must be approved to ensure learners are not treated to misleading content adding that they are important in curriculum delivery.

Dr. Jwan also asked parents to confirm that the complementary textbooks they buy for their children are age appropriate.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



He observed that some unscrupulous traders might take advantage of introduction of the CBC to sale substandard books.

Dr Jwan said KICD is monitoring the situation, especially those inserting fake imprints on such books. He also appealed to those circulating the books to confirm if indeed they are in the local market to avoid causing unnecessary panic.

The origin of some of the books with unapproved content, he revealed, has been established to be as far as Egypt, Ghana and USA. Dr Jwan said head teachers and parents can refer to the addendum to Orange book for CBC, available on KICD’s website to ascertain the genuine textbooks.

The addendum contains approved books for pre-primary 1 and 2 and Grade 1,2 and 3.

In January, Education Cabinet Secretary ambassador Amina Mohamed directed education officers to confirm that only KICD approved are used in schools.

Tell Us What You Think