Hundreds of residents of Kigumo village, Githunguri, Kiambu County staged protests Thursday demanding for the immediate transfers of police officers manning Kibichoi police station.

This is after a middle aged man was found murdered under unclear circumstances.

The locals have now accused police of laxity alleged that police are colluding with gangs terrorizing locals in exchange for bribes.

Police engaged the over 500 locals in running battles for the part of Thursday after locals in the area protested over increased cases of insecurities in the area.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Carrying twigs and barricading roads that brought business at standstill in the area, the irate residents accused police for laxity and conspiring with known gangs in the area in exchange for bribes.

According to post-mortem report the deceased was hit with a Brant object on his head and shoulders. Confirming the incident Githunguri police station OCPD William Barslip said that investigations into the incident have commenced appealing to locals to remain patient.

Elsewhere police in Tharakanithi County have commenced investigations into the murder of a middle aged man whose body was found dumped in a thicket in Chuka town in unclear circumstances.

The victim’s body whose head had been dismantled bore burnt marks on his face and body is suspected to have been killed elsewhere and the body dumped a few meters from county offices.