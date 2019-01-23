Kilifi education stakeholders decry huge numbers of students joining form one

Education stakeholders in Kilifi County are now raising a red flag over the huge numbers of students joining form one.

KNUT Malindi and Magarini sub county Secretary General Fred Nguma has decried the situation saying that most schools have limited facilities that has led to crowded class rooms which might jeopardize the quality of education in schools.

This comes after Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Muhamed said that more than 70% of candidates who sat for last year’s KCPE have joined secondary schools.

Stakeholders in Malindi town say to archive 100% transition of students joining form one the government must improve infrastructures to accommodate all the learners because most of the schools in the area seem to be congested with limited class rooms and teaching Material.

Despite lauding the government efforts to improve the standards of education in the country, Nguma challenged the government to look into the matter of teacher pupil ratio saying its key a factor for proper service delivery.

Speaking elsewhere, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa warned parents who may have failed to enroll students in form one will be arrested for neglecting their duties.

Jumwa insisted that the government has allocated money for every student and it will be wrong to see students at home who are supposed to be in school.