Kilifi Governor to increase infrastructure budget in coming financial year

Kilifi County Governor Amason Kingi has committed to increasing infrastructure budget in the coming financial year in order to give the sector a facelift.

This follows concerns raised by investors in Malindi Town who have decried poor state of basic infrastructure which they say is making the town lose its stature as a preferred holiday destination.

Malindi town has remained a favorite destination for local and international tourists.

But International Celebrities and investors willing to invest in the resort town are shying away from the coastal circuit especially Malindi because of poor infrastructure.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Italian investor Flavio Briatore says many investors are reluctant in injecting funds for setting up state of the art tourism projects.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says Malindi remains an important destination with the government having already launched several projects within the region including the expansion of the Malindi airport.

While launching the county online tourism marketing platform, Kilifi governor Amason Kingi said his administration would this year allocate substantial resources for the upgrading of infrastructure in Malindi