Killers of former Kilifi Deputy Governor Kamto due in court

Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of former Kilifi Deputy Governor Kennedy Kamto are to be arraigned in court Monday.

The suspects were arrested on Friday in Kisumu Ndogo, Nyali constituency, by DCI Homicide Unit officers.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit Sunday evening also arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murder.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations said on Twitter that the man arrested in Kwa Bulo area within Bamburi estate, Kisauni constituency, is the main suspect believed to have pulled the trigger to kill Kamto.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



#UPDATE|@DCI_Kenya Detectives from the Homicide Unit who have been on the ground for the better part of the festive season, managed today to capture the main suspect believed to have pulled the trigger to kill Mr. Kenneth Makombo Kamto, the former Deputy Governor Kilifi County. pic.twitter.com/X8NaWrxGZ2 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 6, 2019

A Glock Pistol with 14 rounds of ammunitions was recovered in his house. Also recovered were two Phones belonging to the late Kamto and another Phone robbed from the deceased’s wife during the fateful incident.

So far, the Forensic ballistic report has indicated that the spent cartridges found at the scene were shot using a Glock Pistol.

Kamto was killed by hooded gunmen on eve of 2018 Jamhuri Day at his Nyali residence.

Kamto’s widow, Fauzia Kamto said three hooded gunmen killed him at his home along Beach Road around 3am.

She said the gunmen forced their way into the house and demanded that the lights be put on.

Kamto was shot as the wife, his mother and the house help watched.

Fauzia said the gunmen stole 6,000 shillings, her phone and other personal belongings.

The deceased’s elder sister, Chiku Kamto, said this was the third time that gunmen pursued her brother.