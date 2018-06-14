Kerugoya High Court Judge Lucy Gitari has upheld the election of Kirinyaga County Governor Ann Waiguru.

In her judgement the judge said the election held on 8th August was carried according to the principals of the constitutional and election laws.

Delivering her judgment in a packed court, justice Gitari termed Karua’s evidence as collection of hearsay, suspicions, fabricated rumors and un-collaborated evidence which can’t be relied on

She poked holes on the evidence of the petitioner and dismissed her assertions that her agents were kicked out of polling station during the opening and counting of votes.

Justice Gitari the Karua failed to proof that her agents actually reported to their respective station on time and were denied entry for being a NARC-Kenya agent.

She noted that the agents who were kicked out were those who had no proper documents and both Jubilee and narc-Kenya agents were affected.

In the judgment read for five and half hours the judge dismissed allegations of voter bribery, intimidation and forgery of statutory documents by IEBC pointing that there was no evidence to rely on.

Justice Gitari described the bribery allegations leveled against Kirinyaga Jubilee chairman Muriithi Kangara as hearsay, fabricated and un-collaborated evidence which can’t be relied on.

The court also rejected assertion that the IEBC officials were bribed by the Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru and her Deputy Peter Ndambiri pointing that mere meeting of the trio in the hospitality room doesn’t mean any impropriety in part of IEBC officials.

The court also dismissed allegations of violation of secrecy during voting and violation of ballot box at Wanguru tallying center by the presiding officers.

But Karua immediately rejected the judgment and vowed to appeal it.

She said that she’s determined to pursue justice to the fullest and called the court to vanish her with typed judgment plus all the material used during the hearing.

Speaking to her supporters outside the court, Karua accused the presiding judge of biases saying that nobody should be allowed to get off of the right of people.

She insisted that the election was marred by irregularities and illegalities and vowed to go to the highest court in the land for justice.

Heavy contingent of riot police manned the high court with many supporters barred from accessing the court.

Supporters of Kirinyaga governor led by Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri danced outside the court causing heavy traffic jam along the busy Kerugoya/Kutus road.

Speaking to press Kirinyaga governor lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo termed the judgment as well thought and accused Karua of filling a weak case in court.