Written By: Sarafina Robi
Kirinyaga MCA's threaten governor over slashed bursary budget
Members of the Kirinyaga County Assembly are threatening unspecified action against their governor over the slashing of the bursary budget.

The MCAs are accusing Governor Ann Waiguru of arbitrary slashing the allocation from the 70 million shillings endorsed by the assembly to twenty million shillings.

At 6 pm last evening, members of the Kirinyaga County assembly held an urgent meeting on what they alleged to be the misappropriation of funds meant for bursaries.

The latest bond of contention between Governor Ann Waiguru and members of the Kirinyaga county assembly being funds meant for bursaries.

The MCAs accusing the governor of shortchanging them after she allocated only 20 million shillings against a budget of 70 million shillings.

The leaders saying they will not accept the allocation which translates to 1 million shillings per every ward.

The members who were on recess were summoned by the deputy speaker Joel Waugura and leader of majority after Waiguru wrote a letter through her Executive member for Education slashing fifty million shillings from the initial seventy million shillings.

They are now threatening unspecified action if Waiguru fails to address their concerns.

