Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o rushed to hospital

There was a scare during the ordination ceremony for Archbishop Philip Anyolo in Kisumu when area governor Anyang’ Nyong’o who was among dignitaries attending the function fell ill.

The Kisumu county boss was rushed to the Aga Khan hospital in Kisumu for treatment.

Governor Nyong’o was at the Uzima university grounds in Kisumu to join other guests during the installation of Reverend Phillip Anyolo as the new Kisumu Archbishop.

Reverend Anyolo replaces Archbishop Zaccheus Okoth who is retiring.

A bubbly Nyong’o was seen interacting with guests attending the ceremony who included deputy president William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga. Nyong’o would however leave the event midway.

Nyong’o is reported to have felt unwell and checked in at the Aga Khan hospital in Kisumu for a medical check.

His communication office says Nyong’o was diagnosed with a sudden drop in blood pressure with his doctor prescribing a brief bed rest as the pressure was stabilized. The doctor said his condition is stable