KMC, Turkish gov’t to set up feedlots in ASAL counties

The Kenya Meat Commission has partnered with the Turkish government to improve livestock production in Arid and Semi-Arid counties.

The partnership will see the development of feedlots and fattening centers to improve the quality of the animals as the abattoir targets increasing production for the external market.

Challenges accessing enough pasture and water during dry periods, pests and diseases as well as middlemen are some of issues affecting livestock production especially in ASAL counties.

To this end, the Kenya Meat Commission has partnered with the Turkish government through the Turkish International Development and Coordination Agency, TICA, to establish animal feedlots in ASAL counties as well as train farmers on livestock management with the aim of improving production.

He says the long value chain has rendered Kenya very uncompetitive in external market.

He vowed to rally livestock farmers to form a livestock Producers Association that will ensure farmers speak in one voice.

The Kenya Meat Commission is spending Sh3.4 million in modernizing and automating operations at its Athi River and Kibarani abattoirs to boost capacity and efficiency.