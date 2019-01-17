KMPDU wants medical institutions to merge services

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board Chairman Prof. George Magoha is urging institutions offering medical courses to consolidate their services in a bid to pull resources for better learning.

Speaking when he toured Kisii to assess the preparedness of Kisii University and Kisii Teaching and referral Hospital to start a medical school, Prof. Magoha said merging of universities would improve quality of learning and produce better qualified graduates to serve the country.

Magoha cited South Africa as a good example where the move had borne good results and recommended it for the nation saying it would fast track achievement of the big four agenda of the government.

He said KMPDU board will sit soon in regard to accrediting institutions that qualify applauding the management of Kisii Training and Referral Hospital for the effort towards excellence.

Kisii governor James Ongwae said the hospital was fully equipped and expressed optimism that the request to start a medical training school would approved by the board.