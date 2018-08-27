The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has kicked off a pilot census pilot data collection in 12 counties ahead of the national population and housing census slated for next year.

The counties include Nairobi, Kwale, Kilifi, Makueni, Nyeri, Tharakanithi, Mandera, West Pokot, Kericho, Busia, Kisumu and Kisii.

Busia was among the 12 counties chosen for piloting as the region is at the border of Kenya and Uganda with the pilot exercise slated to close on Friday.

22 sub locations within the 12 pilot counties have been selected for the exercise which aims to test various attributes and inform the planning process for the main census.

Busia Deputy county commissioner Fred Ayieko is calling on residents of Busia and Mundika town to cooperate with the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics officials.

Phase two of the census which will be the actual enumeration stage where the actual census is conducted will be held next year before a post-enumeration is conducted.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has so far mapped 28 out of the 47 counties and is scheduled to continue with the exercise upon completion of the pilot census.