KNEC cancels results of 3,427 KCSE candidates for malpractices

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has cancelled results for 3,427 who sat the 2018 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

The decision was announced in Nairobi Tuesday afternoon by KNEC Chairperson Professor George Magoha.

Prof Magoha said the affected students and schools are from 16 counties of Machakos, Meru, Isiolo Turkana, Kericho, Narok, Bungoma and Kisumu. Others are Kisii West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Homa Bay, Migori, Garissa and Mandera.

” However, there was overwhelming evidence that 3,427 candidates in 44 centres were guilty of having been involved in examination irregularities in the 2018 KCSE

examinations. The council has made the painful, but necessary, decision to cancel

results of these candidates.” Said Professor George Magoha.

The KNEC chair said the decision to cancel the results was reached after thorough investigations which revealed collusion of students and teachers.

He said KNEC investigators noticed among others candidates’ identical errors in calculations, correct responses after incorrect working, identical wording often with unusual identical grammar or vocabulary, and numerous identical corrections by a group of candidates.

” During the investigations, the Council applied international best practices in the

identification of collusion in examinations by scrutinizing for patterns of similar wrong responses from the candidates. Specifically, the investigation process discovered glaring collusion among the affected candidates’ answer scripts including identical errors in calculations; correct responses after incorrect working; identical wording, often with identical unusual grammar or vocabulary; numerous identical corrections by a group of candidates and a group of candidates having identical readings to those of their teacher in science practicals.” He said

“Other forms of collusion detected included cases where a group of candidates had

identical readings in science practicals; evidence of cases where answers were copied from textbooks/notes or answers prepared outside the examination room, and ink of different shades in response to one or more questions.” He added.

Professor Magoha also said 1,275 candidates and nine centres were cleared after thorough due diligence and their KCSE results have been released.

” In essay type questions the investigation detected collusion cases where candidates presented at least one paragraph that has identical correct and incorrect responses, with identical words, phrases, sentences and punctuation and identically misspelt words. Based on the investigations, a total of 1,275 candidates and nine centres from all the affected regions have been cleared in the 2018 KCSE examinations. The affected candidates will therefore receive their results.” He said.

Professor Magoha furthermore noted the investigations showed that the malpractices took place due to negligence, commission or omission of contracted professionals who did not perform their roles as per the guidelines for management of the 2018 KCSE examination.

” Ahead of the examination, all the contracted professionals (Centre Managers,

Supervisors, Invigilators and Security Agencies) were briefed on their roles before the

start of examination. The majority of the officials complied with the regulations and

administered the examinations with astounding success and the Council and Country

at large appreciate their commitment. Council has prepared a report, including a list

of contracted professionals who were implicated in the 2018 examination malpractices, that will be handed over to relevant agencies for further action. The Council invited the affected schools to explain the reason for cancellation. As a result, representatives of the schools and local education officials were invited for a robust engagement on the findings of the investigations.” He added.

Candidates whose results have been cancelled had been offered an opportunity to

register for the 2019 KCSE examination before the registration deadline of February

15, 2019 instead of having to wait for three years as provided for in law.

KNEC had withheld KCSE results for 53 schools across the country over suspected exam irregularities.