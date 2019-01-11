KNEC releases KCSE results of St Anthony Naburereya School

Candidates at St Anthony Naburereya Secondary School in Bungoma County have finally received their 2018 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results.

The results had been allegedly held after Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) detected some irregularities.

KNEC released results for 71 students and those for 22 others were cancelled.

93 students from St Anthony Naburereya Secondary School sat for the KCSE exams last year.

The school Principal Irine Otsiula expressed relief and joy after the release of the results. She revealed that 13 of the students now have direct entry to public universities.

