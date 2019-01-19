The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has commended the government for the strides it has taken to combat terror and fight radicalization in the country.

The commission is however raising an alarm over the increasing number of young people being radicalized citing that this has become a countrywide problem that needs urgent intervention.

As the country comes to terms with the events that unfolded during Tuesday’s terror attack at DusitD2 Complex that left 21 people dead and 28 others injured, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights believes that the response to this attack was better compared to attacks that have happened in previous years.

The Commission’s Vice Chairperson George Morara is however concerned about the increasing number of young people being involved in terror noting that more needs to be done to eradicate radicalization which he says has now become a countrywide problem.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome wants the Ministry of Interior to beef security especially in residential areas like slums for early detection and avertion of any activity that might lead to terror attacks.

They were speaking during the ongoing KNCHR meeting with members of parliament and senators on Stateless people at a hotel in Naivasha, where they at the same time called on the government to ensure equal treatment during the process of issuance of identity cards.

Elsewhere, the Non-Governmental Organizations in Kenya through a statement have strongly condemned the barbaric acts of terrorism and have called for drastic efforts to deal with the inhuman behaviors.

“We as NGOs in Kenya highly appreciate efforts by our security agencies for their swift and courage actions to respond and indeed deal with the recent Terror group at Dusit 2 attack in Nairobi,” read the statement.

They urged Kenyans and the world leaders to unite any against terrorism.