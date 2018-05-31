KPA boss, Mturi-Wairi sent on compulsory leave

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) board has resolved to send Managing Director Catherine Mturi-Wairi on compulsory leave.

During the 345th Special Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2018, the board noted that the Port of Mombasa has in the last seven days experienced a breakdown of systems on cargo evacuation which has led to serious congestion of the Port.

Numerous challenges have been highlighted in the past by the Board to Management with little or no action being taken.

The board also claimed that there has been minimal or no visible coordination of the multi-agency activities within the Port.

They observed that the above situation could only be explained by a lack of effective leadership at the top, a non responsive work culture, consistent failure to implement Board resolutions and either absence of explicit performance targets or failure to implement Board resolutions and either absence of explicit performance targets or a failure to implement them.

In consultation with the Cabinet Secretary, the board appointed Dr. Arch. Daniel Manduku, DBA, MaaK, Corporate Arch to perform the duties of the Managing Director on an acting capacity for a period of two months pending its further direction.