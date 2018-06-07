KPC MD Joe Sang quizzed by Parliamentary committee

The Ethics and anti-corruption commission is on the spot over its alleged interference with procurement processes at the Kenya pipeline company which has cost the company 18 billion shillings in claims.

Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang told the National Assembly’s energy committee that ongoing investigations on procurement of hydrant pit valves and laying of 20 inch pipeline had left the company at a crossroads with contractors.

Senior officials at the Kenya Pipeline Company appeared before the National Assembly’s energy committee Thursday to set the record straight regarding the purchase of 60 hydrant pit valves at 600 million shillings and laying of 20 inch pipeline from mombasa to Nairobi at a cost of 48 billion shillings.

Mps sought reasons why the contractors who supplied the items three years ago were yet to be paid their full amount despite Kenya Pipeline Company receiving the items.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Kenya pipeline managing director Joe sang fending the management of the company saying they were waiting for EACC to complete investigations on the matter.

The Kenya pipeline company has already paid 250 million shillings for the valves even after the auditor general pointed out that 43 of the 60 valves were faulty.

The Kenya pipeline team was also put to task over the 20 inch pipeline project from Mombasa to Nairobi.

The company’s managing director Joe sang alleging distortion of information regarding the project saying it is 95 per cent complete and will cost the taxpayer 48 billion shillings.

The Kenya pipeline company is faced with a claim of 18 billion shillings for delays in settling the pending bill.