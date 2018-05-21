The Football Kenya Federation will now change the Kenya Premier League calendar from the traditional January to December season, to an August-May format.

FKF Chairman Nick Mwendwa has urged soccer stakeholder to support the proposal after the federation signined a three-year partnership deal with Sportpesa.

The move is in a bid to comply with the new Confederation of Africa Football regulations.

Mwendwa, says the Kenya Premier League season will undergo changes, in order to align it with that of CAF requirements.

He also reiterated the federation’s commitment in ensuring new Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne revives the national team, ahead of international friendlies against Swaziland and Equitorial Guinea.

FKF, in partnership with betting firm Sportpesa, officially launched this year’s edition of the Sportpesa Shield, formerly the FKF Cup, which is the oldest tournament in Kenya.

The winner will get a chance to represent the country in the CAF, Confederations Cup next season.

AFC Leopards, who won last year’s edition after a 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks, will be out to defend their title against 63 registered sides.

AFC Leopards will begin their defense against Kisii based Shabana FC, while Kenyan champions Gor Mahia taking on SS Asad from Mombasa.

In other matches, Bandari FC will be away to Berlin from Garissa, Re Union host Sofapaka while Nanyuki Youth clash against Kariobangi Sharks.

The winner of the tournament, scheduled to kick off in June 1st will pocket two million shillings in prize money.