Kariobangi Sharks extended their unbeaten run in the Kenyan Premier League this season to five matches after playing to a one all draw against Mt Kenya Fc, formerly Nakumaat.

The match was played on Wednesday at Machakos County stadium.

Sharks who settled for a one all draw with AFC Leopards in the league match opener, beat Sony Sugar by two goals to nil then played to a barren draw with Nzoia Sugar and a 1-0 win over reigning champions Gor Mahia were first to concede as Mt Kenya scored through winger Samuel Ndung’u in the 18th minute.

However, the lead did not last for long as Sharks equalized through Sydney Lokale who received a superb pass from Vincent Wakambo.

Sharks remain unbeaten this season after the draw while Mt Kenya languish at the bottom of the table having lost four matches in five games they have played so far.

In other results, Western Stima settled for a one all draw with Sofapaka while Bandari played out to a barren draw with Zoo Kericho.

Tusker claimed a 2-0 win over Vihiga United while Mathare beat KCB 2-1 to stay at the top.

AFC Leopards beat Posta Rangers by two goals to nil.