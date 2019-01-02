KPL: Kariobangi extend unbeaten run to five matches

Written By: Fredrick Muoki
74

Kariobangi Sharks FC
KBC_Facebook-728x90

Kariobangi Sharks extended their unbeaten run in the Kenyan Premier League this season to five matches after playing to a one all draw against Mt Kenya Fc, formerly Nakumaat.

The match was played on Wednesday at Machakos County stadium.

Sharks who settled for a one all draw with AFC Leopards in the league match opener, beat Sony Sugar by two goals to nil then played to a barren draw with Nzoia Sugar and a 1-0 win over reigning champions Gor Mahia were first to concede as Mt Kenya scored through winger Samuel Ndung’u in the 18th minute.

Also Read  Posta Rangers appoint John Kamau as head coach

However, the lead did not last for long as Sharks equalized through Sydney Lokale who received a superb pass from Vincent Wakambo.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Sharks remain unbeaten this season after the draw while Mt Kenya languish at the bottom of the table having lost four matches in five games they have played so far.

Also Read  Mayweather beats kickboxer Nasukawa in 140 seconds

In other results, Western Stima settled for a one all draw with Sofapaka while Bandari played out to a barren draw with Zoo Kericho.

Also Read  Leicester, Arsenal win in Tuesday’s Premier League fixture

Tusker claimed a 2-0 win over Vihiga United while Mathare beat KCB 2-1 to stay at the top.

AFC Leopards beat Posta Rangers by two goals to nil.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Muraya Kamunde

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR