KRA to revoke licenses of illegal sugar importers

The Kenya Revenue Authority is set to withdraw licenses of manufacturers and clearing agents who have been involved in importation of contraband sugar that was recently found to contain heavy metals that are harmful to humans.

The tax body has further announced that all duty paid on contraband sugar that has been nabbed in various areas in the country will be forfeited to the state.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) says those involved in illegal trade stand to lose their licenses under a new legislation that empowers KRA to crack the whip.

This follows massive losses of revenue through illegal importation and sale of contraband goods on the Kenyan market.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Hundreds of tonnes of sugar and cooking oil that are unfit for human consumption were seized in Eastleigh last week with the government intensifying the crackdown on the illegal sugar trade and confiscating hundreds of bags in Nairobi, Kitui and Webuye.

The sugar as indicated in the packages is not meant for direct human consumption, but in an outright case of greed and impunity. The cartel behind it has been packaging it and selling to gullible Kenyans.

The Eastleigh warehouse had 1,474 50kgs of sugar and 50,420kgs of cooking oil believed to be contaminated.

Already, samples have been taken to ascertain the composition of both products and the health risks they are likely to cause.

The tax body says owing to enabling legislation and automation of requisite infrastructure, KRA will meet the target for revenue collection of 1.7 trillion shillings set out in the 2018/2019 financial year.

Speaking at a sensitization workshop on the 2018 Budget, the Head of Tax Policy at KRA, Maurice Oray said Kenyans keeping money in foreign accounts have until January next year to repatriate the funds back into the country.

The tax body further says EPZ goods allowed into the market will now attract tax while alcoholic drinks for Defense Forces Company DEFCO will not be taxed.

Last Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich released a 3 Trillion shillings budget that will be tabled in parliament this week.