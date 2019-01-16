KRA seeks to net 7 million taxpayers by 2021

The Kenya Revenue Authority is targeting to nearly double the number of taxpayers to seven million over the next three years by becoming more customer focused to encourage compliance as well as using technology to net more taxpayers.

Commissioner General, John Njiraini, says the taxman is targeting to collect on average 2 trillion shillings annually over the next three financial years.

There are 3.94 million taxpayers in the country, a figure that Kenya Revenue Authority wants to increase to 7 million by June 2021.

Njiraini, says over the next three years, KRA would be more customer focused to encourage compliance among potential taxpayers to help grow revenue collections by 12.9 percent annually over the next three financial years.

Noting that enhanced use of technology would help transform and boost voluntary tax remittance, the KRA boss warned that the automated system is capable of detecting tax evasion and other malpractices.

KRA plans to enhance collaboration with county governments in efforts to broaden the tax base.

Officials say KRA enjoys good relations with taxpayers with customer relationship and satisfaction now rated at 80 percent.