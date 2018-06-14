Ksh 460B allocated towards the Big Four Agenda

About Ksh 460 billion has been earmarked for financing the Big Four Agenda of Manufacturing, Food Security, Affordable Housing and Universal Healthcare.

This will also involve enabler sectors such as security, infrastructure, flood control and water harvesting, poverty reduction, use of ICT and a transfer to county governments.

While this is the case, the agriculture sector that is the main anchor towards realizing food security and by extension manufacturing will take the lion’s share of the allocation.

The budget proposal which is themed, ‘Creating Jobs, Transforming Lives And Sharing Prosperity through the Big Four Agenda’, CS Rotich allocated Ksh 2.4 billion to support value addition and raise the manufacturing sector’s share so as to realize a GDP growth of 15% by 2022.

Another Ksh 20.25 billion will be spent on enhancing food and nutrition security to all Kenyans by 2022; Ksh 44.6 billion for providing universal health coverage to guarantee quality and affordable healthcare to all Kenyans and Ksh 6.5 billion for the provision of affordable and decent housing for all Kenyans.

However this will depend on other enabler sectors including security, infrastructure, flood control and water harvesting, poverty reduction, leveraging on Information Communication Technology and a transfer to county governments of over Ksh 340 billion.