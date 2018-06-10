Ksh18m up for grabs in 2019 Eldoret City Marathon

Eighteen million shillings, up from 13 million shillings, in prize money will be up for grabs in the second edition of the Eldoret City Marathon in 2019.

Next year’s event will be held on the 28th of April.

Speaking during the athletes awarding ceremony and launch of the 2019 edition, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago said next year’s race will have an increased prize of 18 million up from 13.5 million shillings.

Themed ‘Climate Action’, the Eldoret City Marathon steadily realizes growth in every aspect, with the expectation being doubling up the number of trees planted in subsequent editions.

Meanwhile Itigo Girls emerged the winners in this year’s Nandi Secondary Schools ball games after beating Kapsigilai Girls football team 3-2 in post match penalties at the Samoei Boys High School.

The two sides had played to a barren draw and the match had to be decided from the spot, with Itigo netting three and their opponents two.

Although Kapsigilai finished second, they celebrated the position because it was the first time for them to go past the zonal stage.

In the under 16 boys, Laboret High School beat Lelwak boys by 3-2 in normal time while St Elizabeth Girls beat Mayors 2-0 in the under 16 years.

In volleyball boys, Kapkenyeloi high school beat Koibarek High School 3 sets to nil.

Schools from six sub counties within Nandi participated.