KWS officers shoot elephant, harvest tusks

There was drama at Majira, Chogoria in Maara Constituency as residents helped themselves to huge chunks of elephant meat.

The marauding elephant is reported to have strayed from Meru National Park resulting in the injury of two people and destruction of crops.

KWS officers were forced to shoot the elephant before harvesting its tusks.

The locals were left scrambling for a piece of the game meat which will perhaps form part of their dinner menu tonight.

It was a scramble for the fittest as scores of residents descended on the carcass of the jumbo who met its death at the hands of KWS officers.

For some of the villagers it was akin to the proverbial manna from heaven as they streamed to the site of the carcass each of them carrying whatever blade they could find to secure the unexpected supply of game meat.

For those who were not armed for the task they resigned to watching from a distance.

Bodaboda riders also made a killing by transporting the meat harvesters to and fro to their homes as the supply of meat was enough to perhaps feed the entire village and leave something for scavenging animals.

Two elderly people at Thigaa in Maara, were injured by the elephant.

The two victims, a 95-year-old Joyce Mugai Kanampiu and Duncan Njagi, 61, from Majira village are recuperating at the PCEA Chogoria Mission Hospital where they were rushed after being gored and trampled upon by the elephant.

According to villagers,the elephant that had strayed from the Mt. Kenya Forest and destroyed crops and other property on nearby farms could not be chased away forcing locals to call the KWS personnel.

The residents dismissed reports that the elephant had been shot with poisoned arrows before the KWS officers finished it off vowing to consume every piece of the meat

