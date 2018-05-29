KWS resumes Safaricard payment system

Kenya Wildlife Service, (KWS) will resume Safaricard payment system at six of her National Parks.

These parks include Nairobi National Park, Lake Nakuru National Park, Amboseli National Park, Tsavo East National Park, Tsavo West National Park, Aberdares National Park, and Malindi Marine National Park.

There will be an official launch of the system on June 1, 2018 and thereafter all visitors to these parks will be required to have a Safaricard for payment of park entry fees.

The Safaricards are the same that were being used prior to switching off of the Safaricard system in December, 2017.

The mode of payment for loading the card will be through MPSESA, Direct Bank Deposit, EFT and Visa Cards. Cash payments are still NOT accepted at any KWS park gates or offices.

Tour operators may still make bulk or advance payments through bank accounts and their payments will be loaded onto their Safaricards once they present the bank deposit slips at Point of Issue and Point of sale, during normal working hours.

Tour operators are advised to deposit the funds at least one day in advance to enable transaction to be reflected in the KWS bank statement for verification. Each bank deposit should specify the park being paid for.

Tour operators who are currently holding prepaid park tickets can continue to use them after the roll out date until their stock is exhausted. However, the prepaid tickets will remain valid till December 31, 2018.

No new park entry tickets will be issued by KWS for the specified parks from June 1, 2018. All other parks will continue to use paper tickets.

“We invite our esteemed customers to sample the unmatched experiences offered by our national parks. The conservation fees paid at the entry goes towards the protection of the wildlife heritage. Our core mandate remains unchanged; to conserve and manage wildlife for posterity through collaboration with stakeholders” said KWS in a statement.

In order to ensure a seamless transition and roll out, all queries should be lodged with KWS before Friday.