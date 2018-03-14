Labor CS blames lecturers unions of abandoning talks

Written By: Lynace Mwashighadi
Lecturers strike
The lecturers are accusing the government of being non-committal in releasing funds meant for their pay rise.

Labor Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has absolved himself from blame over the on-going lecturers’ strike instead blaming lecturers unions of abandoning talks prematurely.

Appealing to the Don’s to resume work and give dialogue a chance, Yattani says the ministry is currently awaiting a court verdict on the legality of the strike and the way forward.

While engaging stakeholders before the official opening of social protection conference scheduled for next week, Yattani confirmed that the ministry of education is in talks with treasury and are closing in on the 2017-2022 counter offer to be presented to the striking lecturers.

More to follow…….

