Laikipia leaders urged to focus on development

Leaders in Laikipia have been urged to focus on development instead of spending too much time undermining each other politically.

Deputy Governor John Mwaniki noted that time for politics was long gone and leaders should unite to deliver what they promised Wanjiku during the campaign period.

Speaking when he met self help groups in Nanyuki, Mwaniki attributed lack of development in the vast county to the poor working relationship among elected leaders.

He noted that Laikipia East had a good share in County government and this should be a wakeup call to take it to high heights.

His sentiments were echoed by Thingithu Ward MCA Stephen Ndiritu who noted that every elected leader had duties and they should be respected.

Ndiritu said that in line with the constitution every leader should focus on serving the electorate since there is no time for politics even as the national government tries to work towards achieving the big four agenda.