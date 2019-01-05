Leaders express concern over govts directive on form 1 admission

Leaders have expressed mixed reactions following government’s directive to the school heads to admit only students whose admission letters were issued through the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS).

The leaders faulted the method saying it will bring about numerous challenges across the country since it has brought confusion to both parents and teachers.

The government has adopted the system to ensure easier tracking of students in the country’s secondary schools.

Government’s move to introduce new methods of student’s admissions to secondary schools has attracted various views from stakeholders who say the NEMIS system has brought confusion among parents.

Laikipia West Member of Parliament Patrick Mariru said though it was important to admit students from a central point, more needs to be done to ensure that un-intended challenges are tackled early enough.

He said education stakeholders were not adequately consulted hence challenging Education Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohammed to ensure the reforms are re-looked at carefully to ensure the involved parties are not punished.

The government has maintained that any student not admitted through Nemis will be deemed not to have joined form one.

The MP Spoke at Thiru Secondary School in Nyahururu Sub County when he brought together Principals, Education officials and members of the school Board of managements to discuss issues pertaining education sector in the region.

At the same time Navakho MP Emmanuel Wangwe has faulted the ongoing education reforms sayings stakeholders were not consulted.

He said some of the schools are in areas where there is no internet making it hard for parents and students to download their admission letters from NEMIS.

Meanwhile, Machakos town MP Victor Munyaka is also sharply opposing the new method of student admission to secondary schools saying with only two days remaining for form ones admission parents have found themselves in confusion as they were not informed in good time.