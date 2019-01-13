Kenyan leaders in agreement over review of the constitution

It is evident that the newly found political unity between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga popularly known as the handshake will cascade into review of the constitution which political players want before the 2022 general elections.

The building bridges initiative which appears to receive political support across the country is working on options for change of governance structure.

The council of governors have also set up a sub-committee for referendum chaired by Governor Kiraitu Murungi that is looking at how make the government more inclusive.

Since the march 9th handshake between President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Odinga, discussions on reviewing the mode of governance and making the government more inclusive have been rife across political platforms.

While the building bridges initiative which culminated from the handshake focuses on developing proposals necessary in the review of the constitution and change of system of governance, the political players from the ruling Jubilee and opposition seem to have reconciled in the spirit of national unity.

The two camps which previously have been warring are now actively preparing their electorate for a looming referendum.

The council of governors has also established a sub-committee chaired by Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi to champion the interests of the devolved units in the constitution review process.

The governors just like majority of political players at the national level want the position of prime minister and his two deputies re-introduced to make the government more inclusive.

Judging by the momentum gained by the referendum debate, it appears the change is inevitable and could happen before the 2022 general elections.