Leaders laud President Kenyatta, Raila unity talks

Leaders from across the political divide continue to laud President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga for agreeing to work together for the prosperity of the country.

County Governors, Cabinet Secretaries and Members of Parliament are among those who have expressed optimism that the gesture by the two national leaders is the beginning of national healing and unity.

Senate speaker Ken Lusaka and Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi speaking on the sidelines of an induction retreat for members of the senate roads committee, said the move will unite the country.

The members of the senate called on all political players to follow suit and play politics that foster unity.

Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri welcomed the talks by Uhuru and Raila saying the country’s unity and prosperity is more important than any personal needs.

Machakos governor, Alfred Mutua and his Nyeri counterpart Mutahi Kahiga said the meeting of the two national leaders has eased ethnic tension and was a step in the right direction.

On the NASA side, former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga said the meeting between Raila and Uhuru has been long overdue.

Anyanga who spoke during an education function asked Nyanza locals to have a flexible political mind and realize that with politics being over, all efforts should be focused on development.

Tell Us What You Think