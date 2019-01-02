Leicester, Arsenal win in Tuesday’s Premier League fixture

Manager Marco Silva said his Everton side were “too anxious” and “too nervous” as they slumped to a fourth loss in five Premier League games with defeat against Leicester.

Jamie Vardy scored the only goal of an error-strewn encounter during which the Toffees rarely roused their supporters inside Goodison Park.

Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel was tested only twice, by substitute Cenk Tosun on both occasions. The first was a firm 20-yard strike which he punched clear before the Dane reacted to push away a close-range header late on

That is now three wins in four games for the Leicester, with those victories coming against Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery defended his decision to substitute goalscorer Alexandre Lacazette as Arsenal bounced back from their thrashing by Liverpool to beat Fulham 4-1.

The French striker grabbed the Gunners’ second goal in the second half, but was replaced by midfielder Aaron Ramsey with the score at 2-1, soon after the Cottagers’ Aboubakar Kamara reduced the deficit in the 69th minute.

Kamara pulled one back from close range, but Ramsey scored the Gunners’ third after Aubameyang had hit the post.

Aubameyang’s deflected shot gave Arsenal their fourth and a deserved three points.

Finally, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said his team needs to “find a way to be consistent” if they want to be “contenders” in the Premier League after strolling to a comprehensive win at Cardiff City to climb back up to second place in the table.

Harry Kane bundled in a fortuitous early opener in the third minute and Christian Eriksen nestled a fine strike into the bottom corner nine minutes later.

Son Heung-min added a third in the 26th minute and, from that point, the untroubled visitors seemed to ease off a little.

A sixth victory for Tottenham from seven league matches closes the gap between Spurs and leaders Liverpool to six points, with the Reds away at third-placed Manchester City on Thursday.