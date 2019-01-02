Lenku calls on security agencies to investigate leaders inciting public   

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku is calling on security agencies to investigate a section of leaders from the region who are allegedly inciting members of public to engage in violence.

Lenku says the leaders are using innocent citizens to propagate hatred for political gains.

According to Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku some individuals in the region who are eyeing political seats in the 2022 general elections are traversing the county spreading ethnic hatred.

Lenku urged the locals to be vigilant and avoid being lured into the trap of inciters who are only keen on furthering political interests.

At the same time the Kajiado Governor lauded the National government for the ongoing war against corruption urging the President to pile more pressure on investigative agencies.

He was addressing locals in Kitengela town.