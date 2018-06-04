The InstaView Door-in-Door fridge boasts pioneering design and enhanced performance

Just a few days ago, LG Electronics launched its groundbreaking InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator in the country. A commodity for consumers who seek the utmost convenience and quality in a household appliance. This fridge is world-renowned for its innovative glass panel, revolutionary knock-on feature that reduces cold air loss, and sleek, premium design.

While conventional refrigerators often sport ordinary doors with ice dispensers, LG’s InstaView Door-in-Door is a first in the industry with its never-before-seen 33-inch sleek glass panel and array of innovative features. Knocking on the panel twice illuminates the interior, allowing users to see what’s inside without ever opening the door or wasting cold air. How cool!

Moreover, the spacious Door-in-Door compartment allows users to easily store frequently accessed snacks or beverages. The refrigerator’s storage space can be effortlessly accessed using a hidden button under the fridge door while also granting users a wider view of the items stored inside. By reducing cold air loss by up to 41 percent, the compartment keeps food fresher longer.

The fridge also replaces conventional door handles with unique, square pocket handles that open from the bottom of the top door, adding a modern touch to its overall appearance. What’s more, the fridge can easily be installed anywhere in the home.

The InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator employs the door-mounted Spaceplus ice system to produce ready-to-use ice, perfect for use on a hot day. One can opt to wind down with a bottle of wine storable on the full wine rack provided. You will get plenty of use out of the refrigerator’s Utility Box, which keeps small food items such as cheese, bread and other products fresh.

The InstaView Door-in-Door is fully compatible with LG’s SmartThinQ, allowing users to control their fridge with their smartphone fromanywhere. Users can set the refrigerator temperature, control freezing and hygiene operations, and diagnose appliance problems all from the connected app.

The innovation behind this fridge is absolutely astounding and to crown it all of, it is backed by a 10-year warranty, while being able to operate without complications for up to 20 years!

