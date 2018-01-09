Architectural marvel ‘Dubai Frame’ opens to public

The newest landmark in Dubai the ‘Dubai Frame’ has been opened to the public as a New Year gift.

Dubai Frame is one of the unique projects that Dubai Municipality has been keen to implement, which is an aesthetic icon and an architectural landmark that culturally connects the past with the present, and an important attraction for visitors, tourists and residents alike.

The unique museum is expected to attract two million visitors a year.

Dubai Frame or “Berwaz Dubai,” was built at a cost of Ksh 7billion and it consists of two transparent glass towers of 150m height that are connected by a 93m bridge at the top.

The space between the towers gives a clear view of the city from a high altitude.

On one side, it frames the images and buildings of Sheikh Zayed Road, to symbolize the modern city of Dubai, while the other side of the Berwaz includes landmark areas of Deira, Umm Hurair and Karama, which symbolize the old Dubai.

The ground floor is designed to include a museum that tells the story of the development of the city and a presentation of everything related to Dubai.

The concept takes the visitor on a journey through time, where visitors enter into an immersive experience representing the Past history of the city.

Projections, mist effects, smells, and motion create the immersive mood setting of the space.

The Past Dubai Gallery embodies the idea of the project and tells the story of the evolution of the city and its past, and shows the old city using the latest means of presentation with 3D images that contributes to the creation of a favorable environment that suits the comprehensive boom witnessed by the city of Dubai.

After that, the visitors are directed to the second experience on the Sky Deck level that represents the Present of Dubai.

The visitors will be experiencing uninterrupted views of Dubai from all sides, Old Dubai to the north, and New Dubai to the south.

This is supported by interactive applications such as augmented reality activated screens, whereby the visitor can identify different buildings and land marks, by exploring interesting facts or observing buildings and landmarks in 3D.

Modern technologies are used to represent different aspects of the present Dubai, such as architecture, economy and infrastructure.

The next experience is on the other side of the mezzanine level, where the visitor can see the Future Dubai Gallery. The concept of this gallery is to depict Dubai 50 years from now into the future by creating a virtual metropolis through interactive projections and virtual reality technology.

Dubai Frame tickets will be Ksh 1400 for adults and Ksh 560 for children between 3 to 12 years.

Tell Us What You Think