Ed Sheeran concert pass forgers jailed in Singapore

Written By: BBC/Beth Nyaga
Ed Sheeran 2018 Tour
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 23: Singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran performs on stage at Valley View Casino Center on June 23, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/WireImage)

An Australian has been jailed in Singapore for using a forged concert pass at an Ed Sheeran concert.

Paul Cosgrove, along with a Briton and two New Zealanders, obtained and used the fake passes to bring fans into the sold-out concert in Singapore in November, local media report.

They made more than S$2,000 (£1,100; $1,490) from fans, said prosecutors.

Cosgrove was found guilty of abetment by conspiracy and given four weeks in jail, reported The Straits Times.

A 60-year-old Briton, Martin Joseph Keane, and two New Zealanders received similar sentences last month.

Cosgrove, 56, had reportedly provided several “all area access” concert passes to the other men, who then brought the fans into the concert on 11 November.

Another Briton, Luke Simon McKay, has also been charged for his involvement, and his case is pending.

Sheeran is known for his tough stance against unfair access to his gigs – earlier this year he put in place strict ticketing and entry rules for his 2018 UK stadium gigs.

Posted By:
bethnyaga

