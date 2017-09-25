Experts call for coordination in fight against malaria

Experts in the fight against malaria have called for a coordinated approach among east Africa member states.

Speaking during a health forum in Tanzania, the experts attributed challenges in realizing a malaria free society to lack of harmony in the ongoing war.

In Kenya, malaria is ranked third in disease burden as a cause of annual human deaths after HIV and tuberculosis.

This despite the national malaria preference rate reducing from 26% to 8%, a decline attributed to concerted efforts by stakeholders as well as the use of treated bed nets and Indoor Residual Spraying.

According to Dr Charles Dismus Mwalimu, the Director of Malaria Control in Tanzania, the overall national malaria preference in the neighboring country stood at 14%.

Revelations that have seen experts stress the importance of working together with neighboring countries on cross boarder malaria surveillance. The efforts receiving a boost following the launch of an ultra-long lasting factory treated mosquito bed net by Olyset plus, whose linen and insecticidal efficacy is said to last over a 6 year period.

According to Dr Johnson Odera, the mosquito net is imbedded with insecticide from three different classes of pyrethroids that makes it difficult for the insect to develop resistance to.

Stakeholders in the fight against malaria say the efforts remains a priority in the health sector with the disease proving a burden at community level.

What is Malaria?

Malaria is a mosquito-borne infectious disease affecting humans and other animals caused by parasitic protozoans (a group of single-celled microorganisms) belonging to the Plasmodium type.

Malaria causes symptoms that typically include fever, tiredness, vomiting, and headaches. In severe cases it can cause yellow skin, seizures, coma, or even death. Symptoms usually begin ten to fifteen days after being bitten

If not properly treated, people may have recurrences of the disease months later. In those who have recently survived an infection, reinfection usually causes milder symptoms.