HeartMate implant devise gives lifeline to heart failure patients

32-year old Bouba Dieme walks through life with such confidence, no one can tell what he’s been through.

He literally carries his heart with him wherever he goes.

Five years ago, while working in South Africa, he fell sick and was rushed to hospital where doctors diagnosed that he had cardio myopathy- a condition in which the heart is enlarged thus unable to pump blood efficiently.

He was coughing incessantly and was put on water pill treatment to ensure his body does not retain water.

He later moved to his native country Senegal to launch his business in 2014, and it was while working there that symptoms resurfaced in March 2016.

Following medical appointments in Dakar, doctors concluded he only had pneumonia.

The engineer and entrepreneur won a scholarship to the United States in June 2016 to attend a summit as a Mandela Washington Fellow of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI ) a programme initiated by President Barrack Obama to encourage young people to become leaders in African development.

On a trip to California, Dieme learned he had a more serious condition–known as Left Ventricule Non Compunction Cardiomyopathy.

He was rushed to urgent care unit and later transferred to Boston where he successfully underwent open heart surgery. He is now a candidate for a transplant, but the wait could be long.

When he fell in June 2016, he was taken to the emergency room in Davis, California, and later transferred to Sutter Health, Sacramento.

After one month, he had greatly improved, the difference being equipment, experience of the medical team and availability of resources.

The condition forced his family to move from Senegal to the US where more specialized care was readily available. He had the Left Ventricle Assist Device (LVAD) Heart Mate two inserted in his chest, which was to help his heart pump.

The LVAD device attaches to the heart. It is designed to assist the pumping function of the left ventricle of the heart- which is the main pumping chamber of the heart.

In January 2017, he underwent surgery to insert the higher version Heart Mate 3, which allows his heart to rest as the device takes over the function pumping functions.

Heart Mate weighs about 4 lb- the pump implanted, two batteries and the controller. He has to carry the back-up system all the time or have it near him at all times. In total he walks around carrying 7-8 lbs, about 3 kgs.

The device was recently approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US.