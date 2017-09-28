NGO to sensitize Machakos residents on autism

A nongovernmental organization has partnered with government officials in Machakos County to sensitize locals on autism and cerebral palsy in children.

In Mavoko Machakos County, The Doors of Hope mission has embarked on a sensitization campaign in conjunction with the county administration to help children suffering from autism and cerebral palsy in the area, aiming to debunk the myth that the two conditions are associated with witchcraft.

Mlolongo township location Chief Peter Ndunda advising parents of affected children against hiding the children.

Richard Ndolo, a disability assessment officer based in Machakos County is concerned that there are currently very few schools in the country to cater for children with autism and cerebral palsy and the ones that are available are very expensive.

Meanwhile, a philanthropist from the United States of America has launched an initiative in Nakuru County that will see 271 needy children access quality education and healthcare.

Jimmy Shawler`s Reborn organization is seeking to work with National and County Governments to reach out to at least 4,000 vulnerable families in the County in an ambitious project that will see beneficiaries in primary schools get free hot meals daily in a bid to raise the rate of retention in school and completion among children born to poor households.

Besides free hot meals and health care, the organization has received a donation of 180 high spec laptops for beneficiaries to use in their learning programs.

Among the 250 strategic partners are American Universities which he says have pledged to provide trained teachers to the program to help provide free remedial tutorials to targeted beneficiaries through a common online platform, Skype as a way of enabling the beneficiaries become more competitive in the local education system.