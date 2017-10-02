Merck to improve healthcare in developing countries

Merck foundation has expressed its commitment to support the social and economic development of Africa, Asia and other developing countries by building healthcare capacity and improving access to innovative and equitable healthcare in the continent.

CEO of Merck Foundation Dr. Rasha Kelej says the Foundation will bring more than 450 healthcare providers, policy makers, academia and researchers from Africa, Asia and CIS countries to benefit from a valuable educational and social development sessions by top international experts.

Merck Foundation will conduct their 4th Luminary for the first time in partnership of Ministry of High Education and scientific research of Egypt.

The sessions will focus on Diabetes, Fertility, Oncology, Cardiology, Women Health and Research, with the aim to improve disease management, early detection and prevention, build healthcare and research capacity and improve access to innovative and equitable healthcare solutions in developing countries.

Two high level panels of Ministers of Health and Gender will discuss the challenges and solutions to improve access to fertility and cancer.

“We are very proud to have very influential women leader to inaugurate the Luminary such as: Vice President of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Hassan Suluhu, First Lady Republic of Guinea, Conde Djénè Kaba, First Lady of Gambia, Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, First Lady of Niger, Aissata Issoufou Mahamadou, First Lady of Chad, Hinda Deby Itno and First Lady of Central African Republic, Brigitte Touadera,” said Dr Kelej.

The women leaders will announce the start of “Merck more than a Mother” to empower infertile women through access to information, health and change of mind-set in their respective countries and the rest of Africa.

Healthcare Providers and Academia will also be engaged in an open dialogue to explore the educational gaps with the aim to inform the successful implementation of Merck Diabetes and Hypertension Capacity Advancement Program.

In addition to witness the announcement of the winners of the ‘Merck Diabetes and Hypertension Awards’ from across Africa and Asia at the Award Ceremony Dinner.

Countries participating include: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Angola, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Congo, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Mali, Malawi, Morocco, Tunisia, Sudan, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Liberia, Burundi, Mali, Malawi, Equatorial Guinea, Russia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and India, Indonesia.

